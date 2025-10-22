WATCH | Father wants answers after 8-year-old son dies, twin sister in ICU following Durban lift shaft fall

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Khaya Dlamini's son Aphelele died instantly while his daughter, Aphile is fighting for her life in hospital after the twins fell from the fourth floor to the basement in a lift shaft in their Homii residential building in the Durban CBD

A Durban father is demanding justice after his eight-year-old twins fell down a lift shaft allegedly left unmarked during repairs at their block of flats at the weekend.

Khaya Dlamini’s son Aphelele died instantly, while his daughter Aphile is fighting for her life in hospital after the fall from the fourth floor in the Homii residential building on Pixley KaSeme Street in the Durban CBD on October 18.

“My twins, who are eight years old, were involved in an accident; they fell into a lift shaft from the fourth floor to the basement. The faulty lift doors were not locked. My son died. My daughter survived, and she is in ICU fighting for her life.

“Homii Lifestyle management does not care. No one has visited me and my wife. I had to go to the security office to demand [video] footage, and they refused to give it to me. They only gave me a grocery bag and teddy bear, which I refused.”

Dlamini said there was no signage or safety barrier to show that the lift was not working.

He said his children’s friends had called him for help when the pair fell down the shaft.

When he pushed the lift doors open, he almost also fell in.

“I opened it because I wanted to see where my son and daughter were. I was so shocked that they fell from that height. I ran down to the ground floor to get to them in the basement.”

Dlamini added that his children’s shoes and blood were still at the bottom of the shaft.

Posted by Khaya Dlamini on Tuesday, October 21, 2025

“Homii doesn’t want to give me the footage. They have locked the lift doors and boarded the door to the basement. I will need to get the police to come with me just to get my children’s belongings.”

“Homii cannot intimidate me. I am not shaken. I am fighting for justice for my children. This matter needs to be dealt with accordingly. When I spoke to police, they told me to focus on burying my son, so I am now taking this to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “Police in Durban Central have registered an inquest docket for investigation after an incident in which an [eight]-year-old boy was playing with his sibling when he reportedly fell into a lift shaft. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention, where he was declared dead on arrival. The incident occurred at Pixey KaSeme Street on October 18.”

The Homii residential complex in the Durban CBD where 8-yr-old Aphelele died instantly while his twin sister Aphile is fighting for her life in hospital after their fell from the fourth floor to the basement on October 18 (SUPPLIED)

The Homii residential complex in the Durban CBD where 8-year-old Aphelele died instantly while his twin sister Aphile is fighting for her life in hospital. They fell down a lift shaft from the fourth floor to the basement on October 18. (SUPPLIED)

Homii Lifestyle confirmed the incident but said it could not provide further details as it was now a legal matter.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the parents and their families. We also extend our sincerest prayers for the recovery of the child who remains in hospital.

“We confirm the safety and wellbeing of our residents and community members remain our priority,” its management said.

Homii added that an investigation was under way.

“We are co-operating fully with all relevant authorities and will continue to engage openly throughout the process.

“In the interim, our team is willing to provide counselling and emotional support to those affected. We remain in direct contact with the family and have made ourselves available to assist in any way possible.”

TimesLIVE