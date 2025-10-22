News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Mchunu back before parliament ad hoc committee

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu will appear before the ANC integrity commission. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu is set to appear before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system on Wednesday.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Dudula leader’s Afrophobia is rooted in ignorance

2

UAE calls for ceasefire and civilian transition in Sudan

3

WATCH | Amapanyaza will cease to exist - Lesufi

4

Matric exams: No disruptions reported on first day

Top Stories