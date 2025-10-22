News

Wearing our camo is a crime: SANDF on crooks in camouflage uniform

Five members of the SANDF have been charged with corruption, possession of illicit cigarettes, unlawful discharge of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/Business Day
The SANDF combat camouflage uniform may not be worn by anyone other than an authorised member of the force. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it is gravely concerned about the “unabated illegal use” of its combat camouflage uniform.

Spokesperson Rear Admiral (Junior Grade) Prince Tshabalala said: “The SANDF can confirm the video clip which has gone viral on social platforms depicting persons believed to have been thieving and terrorising communities wearing SANDF camouflage uniform artifacts were not authorised to use the patented camouflage uniform, nor were they representing the interest of the SANDF in any way.”

He said under the Defence Act, culprits are liable for a fine or up to five years’ imprisonment.

“Wearing the SANDF uniform when you are not an SANDF member is a punishable offence and anyone found using the SANDF camouflage uniform will be prosecuted.”

Clothing manufacturers and producers, he said, are urged “to refrain from using, selling, and/or repurposing the SANDF camouflage”.

