Witness B reveals ‘KT’ threat made during Swart murder trial

“KT (Katiso Molefe) will make this thing disappear.”

Testifying at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday, Witness B said this is what an unidentified lady said out loud in court during the appearance of three men arrested for the murder of Armand Swart who died under a hail of bullets just outside his workplace.

“There is this one particular utterance that was uttered by a certain lady; she was saying it out loud. I don’t know if she was bragging. She was like, ‘KT will make this thing disappear,’ the witness said.

According to the witness, who is an investigating officer in Swart’s murder, she had also heard that some people were trying to take a picture of her.

The witness, who can’t be identified, also told the commission that in April 2024, Swart’s colleague flagged a tender irregularity linked to Molefe’s nephew Lucky Molefe.

Swart was later assassinated, as it was believed that he was the whistleblower.

The witness said the suspects were arrested within three hours. However, during their investigations into Swart’s murder, they were intimidated in court, she told the commission.

They were followed and intimidated, and at some point, they were nearly driven off the road, she added.

In her testimony, she said when the lady made those utterances in court at the time, she did not know who Molefe was or how he was related to the matter.

The three suspects arrested at the time were Joburg detective Michael Tau and his two co-accused, Musa Kekana and Tiego Mabusela.

However, further investigations revealed that Molefe was allegedly behind the hit on Swart. Sowetan previously reported that shortly after Swart was assassinated, Tau sent Molefe a text saying “Morning abuti re sharp neh,” which means “Brother, we are okay.”

The commission continues.

