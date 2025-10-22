Witness tells of intimidation he faced while probing ‘KT’ Molefe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A witness in the Madlanga commission broke down as he told how his experience of interference and threats while doing his work reminded him of his colleague who was brutally gunned down for investigating a Soweto tavern mass massacre.

Sixteen people were killed in the shooting, and many others were injured.

“There is a member of ours that we worked very closely with when I joined Organised Crime [in] Gauteng. [He] was brutally killed for doing his job. His name was Sgt [Gavin] Ndlovu. He was investigating one of the cases that were referred to be of a serious nature in Soweto,” said Witness A, whose identity can’t be disclosed.

“He was gunned down for doing that investigation, and we had hoped that we would see the people who killed him brought to book. But to this day, we haven’t heard anything. So, when what happened to us happened, I was thinking about his situation to say we would end up in the situation that he found himself in,” he said.

Ndlovu was the lead investigator in the Mdlalose tavern massacre, where 16 people were killed in 2022. He was gunned down in June 2023.

It is alleged that he was killed by a man wearing a police uniform.

No one was brought to book in the case, as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped charges against the accused, saying there were no prospects of a successful prosecution.

The NPA also stated that the SAPS did not continue with investigations due to witnesses fearing for their lives.

Sowetan previously reported that a white VW Polo, allegedly driven by Ndlovu’s killer, had been spotted driving around his neighbourhood just a week before Ndlovu’s murder on March 12 2023.

Witness A was testifying at the Madlanga commission, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system, and told the commission about death threats and interference that he encountered while investigating crimes committed by a criminal cartel.

He was investigating alleged cartel member Katiso “KT” Molefe, who at the time was only linked to the death of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Swart was shot 23 times in April 2024 after his company flagged a multimillion-rand fraudulent tender at Transnet.

Molefe and his fugitive nephew, Lucky Molefe, are suspected of being behind Swart’s murder.

Due to the threats, Witness A and his colleague were placed under 24-hour protection while three investigators succumbed to the threats and withdrew. He described the move to a safe house as overwhelming and life-changing.

He said he had been warned to stay off the case.

“But what do we say to the families of the victims who’ve lost their loved ones and depend on us to bring their murderers to book?” he asked, adding that even without the protection of a safe house, he would have continued seeking justice for the victims of violence.

His colleague, who will be referred as Witness B, is expected to testify before the commission on Wednesday.

