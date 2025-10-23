It was not my decision to classify Phala Phala docket − Mchunu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu took some heat at the parliament ad hoc committee, with members seeking clarity on the classification of the Phala Phala farm investigation.

The MK Party members have been particularly interested in the matter since Mchunu’s first appearance before the committee on Monday.

However, the issue of the Phala Phala farm probe classification by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) had some members hot under the collar yesterday, with some asking whether it should be included in the committee’s discussions.

The MK Party questioned Mchunu about the classification and whether he had powers to classify it.

However, other political parties objected to the matter being discussed before the committee, arguing that it is not part of the terms of reference. They also argued it has nothing to do with Mchunu.

MK Party’s MP Thanduxolo Sikhosana pressed Mchunu, questioning why the Phala Phala docket was classified while “many other break-ins in townships were not”.

“There were many homes that were broken into in townships, but those dockets have not been classified in comparison to the Phala Phala case,” Sikhosana said.

Responding, Mchunu said Ipid acted independently in classifying the report, clarifying that it was not his decision.

“When there was a question in parliament on the classification, it was mistakenly assumed to be me who had done that. I took the question to Ipid, and they told me it was them independent of the minister,” Mchunu said.

“They classified it because there were other parallel investigations ongoing in relation to Phala Phala. They will declassify it once they come to another conclusion.”

ANC MP Khusela Diko defended Mchunu, saying Ipid’s role was to investigate police conduct, not the president directly.

“I will be correct then, minister, to advise Mr Sikhosana that if he is looking for an Ipid report, it is not under your mandate,” she said.

EFF leader Julius Malema backed Sikhosana, arguing that raising the Phala Phala matter fell within the terms of reference.

“We hold the view that Phala Phala was wrongly classified because there’s no justification for it. If corruption is happening at Ipid, we have every right to question it,” Malema said.

The debate ended with MK Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo taking a jab at the ANC, saying: “We don’t need to be educated by the ANC. If anything, it’s us who should educate them on how to run a country without corruption.”

