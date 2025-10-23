‘KT’ Molefe scouted Qtech site days before Armand Swart shooting – Witness B

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Katiso “KT” Molefe, the alleged mastermind of DJ Sumbody’s murder, was among those who did the scouting of QTech building days before Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart was killed under a hail of bullets.

This is what Witness B revealed at the Madlanga commission, which is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

The witness, whose identity can’t be disclosed, said Swart was scouted from April 12 2024, leading to the 17th, the day he was shot 23 times outside QTech offices.

You can see from (tower/cellphone and car tracker) data that Tau drove to Katiso’s place, and then you can see that they were together, picked up at the same tower at Katiso’s place. — Witness B at Madlanga Commission

She said on April 12, Molefe sent Joburg detective-turned-rogue Michael Tau, details about an employee of Qtech, where Swart was working

“You can see from (tower/cellphone and car tracker) data that Tau drove to Katiso’s place, and then you can see that they were together, picked up at the same tower at Katiso’s place. They didn’t even take time.

“Shortly, they are seen driving together to Vereeniging at QTech. And then from there, they go back to Katiso’s house, and then Tau goes his way,” Witness B said.

Tau was arrested in Bramley with Musa Kekana shortly after Swart was shot dead. Inside Tau’s vehicle, police found 15 cartridges that were picked up from where Swart was shot.

Witness A, who wrapped up his testimony on Tuesday, said the aim of collecting the cartridges after the shooting was intended to dispose of them. A third witness was later along the R59 stuck with a Mercedes C-Class that was also seen outside QTech hours before Swart was killed.

According to Witness B, Swart was killed as he was thought to have been the whistleblower who had flagged a Transnet irregularity, which was awarded to Molefe’s nephew, Lucky Molefe.

Witness B said Swart’s murder was instigated by Lucky, who was trying to protect his job after his employer, Transnet, discovered that he had manipulated a multimillion-rand tender which had gone to a company he is linked to.

She said Lucky manipulated the tender awarded to SK Group, which procured metal springs from QTech, Swart’s employer, for R3.90 and sold them to Transnet for R151. However, QTech picked up the inflated prices, and a whistleblower approached Transnet to report that, said the witness.

When Transnet started its internal investigations, Lucky approached his uncle for assistance to deal with the matter, the witness said.

She told the commission that they were placed under 24-hour protection due to the threats that they were receiving while investigating Molefe.

“It was the beginning of us losing our lives. It was [the impact] only us and our families too, because the children couldn’t understand why we are now surrounded by police all the time,” she said.

