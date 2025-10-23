‘Lamola had rejected Faith Mazibuko’s bid to make amapanyaza peace officers’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Public Protector Adv Kholeka Gcaleka’s investigation into Gauteng’s controversial Crime Prevention Wardens (CPWs), commonly known as Amapanyaza, began in 2023, long before Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi publicly revealed that the programme had no legal basis.

According to her report that she released on Wednesday, Gcaleka says the investigation stemmed from a complaint lodged on September 27 2023, alleging that Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and the Gauteng department of community safety had unlawfully established and deployed the wardens.

The investigation has revealed that the establishment, appointment and deployment of CPWs was not premised on any supporting legislative framework. — Public protector’s report

“The complainant alleged, among other things, that the premier has taken it upon himself to paint outside the lines of the law by which he is bound in the way he has gone about establishing the CPWs.

“[That] the regulatory framework applicable and the rule of law would appear to preclude the premier from so acting; however, the premier remains unrepentant and persists in the illegal deployment of the CPWs,” she said.

According to Gcaleka, the other complainant further stated that there is maladministration in the establishment and deployment of the CPWs and that maladministration is that of Lesufi.

The issue identified for investigation was whether the functionaries of the Office of the Premier and/or the Gauteng department of community safety irregularly established, appointed and subsequently deployed Gauteng CPWs without an empowering legal framework to perform policing powers, she said.

“The investigation has revealed that the establishment, appointment and deployment of CPWs by the functionaries of the department was not premised on any supporting legislative framework, which provides for guidance on the category of the officers, their appointment, training and their functions or duties,” states her report.

From the outset, Gcaleka said, her office engaged continuously with Lesufi and the provincial government.

She confirmed that her office’s probe revealed “the establishment, appointment and deployment of CPWs by the functionaries of the department were not premised on any supporting legislative framework.” She added that “the law neither empowers nor confers upon provincial government any authority to exercise policing powers.”

She said the investigation found that the Gauteng department of community safety had acted outside its constitutional mandate when it deployed the wardens alongside the SAPS without a valid legal basis. Despite this, the wardens took part in over 51,000 police operations between May and September 2023, she said.

The public protector also detailed how former community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko attempted to have the wardens designated as “peace officers” under the Criminal Procedure Act but that the department of justice and constitutional developent rejected it due to the absence of a lawful framework. A technical committee later confirmed that there is no legal authority to support the designation of CPWs in its current form, she said.

“The application by Ms Mazibuko did not indicate the empowering legislation upon which the designation could be made by the department of justice and constitutional development, which is a prerequisite for a lawful establishment, appointment and designation as peace officers and deployment of the members of a law enforcement unit.

“Ms Mazibuko’s application to request the designation of CPWs as peace officers was not granted due to the absence of the supporting legal framework”.

In her findings, Gcaleka concluded that the conduct of the provincial department amounted to “impropriety and maladministration” as defined in the constitution and the Public Protector Act.

“The law neither empowers nor confers upon provincial government any authority to exercise policing powers. Any conduct that seeks to assume any power or function not granted by law shall be unlawful and unconstitutional,” she emphasised in her report.

