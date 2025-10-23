Pig farm murders: alleged killer complains about being with black people in prison

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of the men at the centre of the murder of two women who were shot dead on a Limpopo farm and then fed to pigs has complained about being with black people in prison.

In the letters that Adrian Rudolph De Wet wrote to his family and friends, he also claims that some inmates want to rape and kill him.

“Sometimes I wish I could not wake up. My life in prison is not easy because I am mainly the only white person in the prison, with other thousands of black inmates. There is one guy who is my friend here; he protects me from inmates who try to rape me or murder me,” he wrote.

The letters were read at the Polokwane high court yesterday, where De Wet’s boss, pig farmer Zacharia Olivier is on trial with another farm worker, Zimbabwean national William Musora.

De Wet, Olivier and Musora were arrested and charged with, among others, murder and attempted murder after Maria Makgato and Lucadia Ndlovu were shot while scavenging for expired food meant for Oliver’s pigs and then tossed into a pigsty.

De Wet later turned state witness.

On Wednesday Olivier’s lawyer, Jacobus Venter, produced the letters to put some questions to De Wet.

However, the state then said it was not fair to just quote specific pieces in the letters. The judge then ruled that it would be best if the letters were read in full.

In one of the letters, De Wet says, “There are people who want to see me dead in this prison. I wish we had listened to your advice. You warned us to stop shooting at the people who come to steal at the farm, but we never listened.“

