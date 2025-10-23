VIDEO | Joburg traffic cop intimidated officers trying to arrest Molefe — witness

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An investigating officer testifying at the Madlanga commission has revealed that a Joburg metro police officer was allowed to leave work early after saying he was sick, only for him to go to Katiso “KT” Molefe’s home and intimidate detectives who were trying to arrest Molefe.

https://publish.twitter.com/

Witness B said that on December 6, the police had planned to arrest Molefe and his nephew, Lucky Molefe, for their alleged role in the assassination of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

When they could not find Lucky, they proceeded to Molefe’s Sandhurst house to join the team that was already there.

“When I got there, I learnt that the team had an encounter with a person later known to us as Johannes Mokgatle - a JMPD [Johannesburg metro police department] officer.

“At a later stage we went to his boss just to find out in what capacity he was there, and I learnt that he was there after he was released at work because he was unwell, but we find him operating [at] a crime scene,” she said.

WATCH | Witness B says alleged drug cartel member Katiso “Kt” Molefe’s nephew, Lucky Molefe, who’s on the run is being protected by the “Big Five” to ensure that he is not apprehended.#MadlangaCommision



Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/jUgmV70UZT — Sowetan (@SowetanLIVE) October 23, 2025

Witness B’s colleague, Witness A, testified earlier in the week that Hawks members wanted to interfere with their work, and one of their helicopters was hovering above Molefe’s house.

He said the activity at the scene made him call his commanders, as they realised that they were dealing with “a criminal of a different calibre”.

Witness B revealed that Lucky Molefe, who is on the run from the police, is being helped to hide by the “Big Five cartel”.

Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo told the commission on Monday that “KT” Molefe and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala are part of the “Big Five cartel”.

He said the cartel specialises in procuring tenders, contract killings, kidnappings, distributing drugs, and cross-border hijackings.

The hearings continue.

Sowetan