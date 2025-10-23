VIDEO | ‘KT’ Molefe’s girlfriend drove car registered under top cop’s name — witness

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Katiso “KT” Molefe and Michael Pule Tau in the Alexandra Magistrate’s court where they appeared in July for the alleged murder of DJ Sumbody.

Katiso “KT” Molefe’s girlfriend was once found driving a car that was registered under the name of Sedibeng district police commissioner Brig Abbey Nkwashu, a witness told the Madlanga commission.

“On April 2, 2025, our protectors noted a Ford Raptor with one missing number plate. The car was driven by Katiso ”KT” Molefe’s girlfriend. [The detectives were assigned bodyguards due to threats to their lives while investigating Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart’s murder].

“The missing registration was checked and confirmed to be registered under Brig Abbey Nkwashu,” said Witness B.

On Wednesday, Witness B revealed that the day after police arrested Molefe for Swart’s murder, Nkwashu called the head of the prison where he was being held to ask to see him.

WATCH | Witness B says alleged drug cartel member Katiso “Kt” Molefe’s nephew, Lucky Molefe, who’s on the run is being protected by the “Big Five” to ensure that he is not apprehended.#MadlangaCommision



Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/jUgmV70UZT — Sowetan (@SowetanLIVE) October 23, 2025

Nkwashu left the clothes he had brought for Molefe after he was denied access. He had taken food for Molefe, but prison officials did not give it to him.

Witness B, one of the investigators in the Swart murder case, also revealed that Nkwashu had sent people to threaten her, and in one incident, he sent a police officer to persuade her not to oppose the bail of a police officer, Michael Tau, who is the alleged hitman in Swart’s murder.

Molefe is believed to have organised the murders of, among others, Swart as well as DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards

The hearings continue.

