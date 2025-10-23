News

WATCH LIVE | “Witness B” continues testimony at Madlanga Commission

Retired Constitutional Court Justice and Chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga
Retired Constitutional Court Justice and Chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga (Antonio Muchave)

Witness B, an investigator from organised crime, continues her testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system on Thursday.

Sowetan

