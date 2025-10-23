WATCH | Why Lesufi dissolved Amapanyaza

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng crime prevention wardens will undergo retraining and later redeployed to other law enforcement units in the province.

The now dissolved Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens (CPW), also known as Amapanyaza, did not have powers to exercise police work.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the Department of of Community Safety and Security acted outside the law in establishing them.

This is the view of the Public Protector’s office, which released a report last night explaining why the existence of the wardens was irregular. The report came just hours after a disappointed Lesufi called a press conference to announce the dismissal and the future of the thousands of women and men he appointed in 2022 to fight crime in the province.

“Based on the totality of the factual evidence gathered and the application of the law, the Public Protector [Kholeka Gcaleka]finds that the conduct of the functionaries of the department to establish, appoint and deploy CPWs to perform policing powers without empowering legal framework, constituted impropriety and maladministration as envisaged in the Constitution and the Public Protector Act, 1994,” said Gcaleka.

The complaint about Amapanyaza came after there were allegations that Lesufi acted outside of the law to establish them.

The Public Protector also said evidence showed that the Department of Community Safety, acting within its portfolio’s mandate, subsequently sought additional budget from provincial treasury to fund elevated priorities which included establishing, recruiting, appointing and training more than 6,000 CPWs.

She said Lesufi and the department must: “take appropriate steps in line with the executive and oversight powers conferred to him to ensure implementation and finalisation within 180 days of receipt of this report. The CPWs must be retained within the province as traffic wardens.”

Earlier yesterday, disbanded Amapanyaza with qualifying wardens to undergo months of training as traffic cops, while others will be absorbed as metro officers in the province’s three metros.

The move yesterday comes nearly two weeks after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the ad hoc committee in parliament that the crime prevention wardens were illegal, and should not have been established.

Thousands were hired through Lesufi’s Nasi Ispani mass recruitment programme in 2023 to fight crime in Gauteng.

Mkhwanazi said that while Lesufi had good intentions, Amapanyaza should not, by law, exist.

“I raised that in the BOC [the police board of commissioners] and I said this is illegal. It is against the law; the premier must be advised. He’s got good intentions, but it cannot be done.”

Yesterday, Lesufi said that while the wardens would cease to exist, they would be trained and reconfigured into a new, legitimate law enforcement force that would strengthen the fight against crime in Gauteng.

He said the initiative will ensure that the wardens, who have already played a visible role in maintaining order in communities, are capacitated with the necessary skills and legal backing.

“We swallowed our pride. We are pulling them out so the focus is not our differences [but] is what brings us together and retrain them to be an additional resource to push back crime,” Lesufi said.

“We can’t be distracted by what is said at the Madlanga commission or ad hoc committee, and demoralised these young people. We’re committed to reconfiguring and capacitating them so they can continue in a new way to fight crime in our province.”

The reconfiguration will see the wardens integrated into the Gauteng traffic police, the Special Law Enforcement Unit, and other strategic security structures. The process will unfold in phases, supported by a comprehensive 18 to 36-month training programme aimed at standardising their qualifications and improving their professionalism.

Gauteng chief of traffic, Thami Mayisela, outlined a detailed training plan that will expose the wardens to the same level of professional development as other law enforcement officers in the province. “The training that will take place with the wardens is within different accredited institutions,” he said.

“They will be trained on the Traffic Act, Criminal Procedure Act, Law of Evidence, as well as communication and ethics in law enforcement. We also include modules on discipline, salute and drilling essential elements for a professional force.”

Training will be done at various places, including the Road Traffic Management Corporation, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane academies. “We will be taking them in manageable groups so that all are trained properly,” said Mayisela.

“Phase one will see 2,300 wardens distributed across these institutions; RTMC will take about 1,000, while local academies will train 500 each. The training period currently spans a year for the first group, covering all modules.”

Mayisela said the training was not only about technical enforcement skills but also included building discipline, respect for the law and community-oriented policing values. “We want officers who not only understand the law but also uphold it with integrity and respect,” he said.

“Our goal is to produce disciplined officers who can confidently operate within the framework of the law and command community trust.”

Lesufi said the wardens will remain active in provincial operations and continue assisting in visible policing, traffic management and community safety initiatives. Some will be reassigned to municipalities for by-law enforcement and other security duties.

The City of Johannesburg has already requested 400 wardens for by-law enforcement training, while Ekurhuleni has made a similar request, he said.

“Those who don’t qualify for the new training won’t be abandoned. They will be deployed to other government departments or municipalities after completing relevant training in by-law enforcement or security services.”

Assessments are being conducted to check how many qualify for the training.