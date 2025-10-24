Cele says Masemola was ‘soft’ in dealing with Mchunu’s PKTT disbandment directive

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former police minister Bheki Cele says national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola was “soft” in dealing with suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s directive to disband the political killings task team (PKTT).

On December 31, Mchunu sent a letter to Masemola instructing him to “immediately” disestablish the task team, saying it was no longer required or adding value to policing. He further requested that a preliminary report be submitted by January 20 and a final and closing report be submitted later in January.

The letter was circulated on social media, sparking controversy and later leading KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to accuse Mchunu of interfering in police cases during his July 6 media briefing.

Masemola said he was on leave when the letter reached his office and only became aware of it through his colleagues. He said he was against the disbandment of the task team, but he suggested a wind-down approach.

Testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating Mkhwanazi’s allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, Cele said Masemola should have challenged Mchunu’s directive.

“He was soft,” Cele said.

“Even suggesting the phasing out, he should’ve said no, it can’t happen. Maybe he should take the opportunity to explain to the minister how it came about and advise.”

He said he understood it could have been in Masemola’s personality to be soft.

“Masemola is respectful. He would have made a good bishop. He has a good heart to look after lions. But he knows his job; maybe he doesn’t have enough pushback to do it. He’s one person who has fewer bad intentions in life.”

Mchunu has defended his decision and maintained he was well within his constitutional right to make such a directive without consulting Masemola or the task team project leaders.

Cele acknowledged Masemola probably didn’t have an opportunity to engage Mchunu about his decision.

“I think the door was shut for them. Even if they wanted to do it, it doesn’t look like they were given an opportunity to do it.”

He also opposed Mchunu’s directive, saying he should have consulted Masemola and the interministerial committee (IMC) before making his decision.

“In my view, the PKTT was established by the IMC under the leadership of the president. Therefore only the Presidency could disestablish it.

“Procedurally, I don’t agree with it. The way it came through should have been reversed the same way.

“When I saw the letter, I said, ‘This can’t be.’”

