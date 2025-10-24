Mchunu’s presidential ambitions funded by Cat Matlala − Cele

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bheki Cele and Glynnis Breytenbach at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on October 23, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.

ANC succession battles have been thrust into the centre of allegations of corruption among the police’s top brass.

This comes after former police minister Bheki Cele revealed that his successor Senzo Mchunu’s political ambitions were allegedly bankrolled by attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Cele told the inquiry yesterday that Matlala had told him about a raid at his house as a funding project related to Mchunu’s presidential ambitions.

He was answering questions in the parliamentary ad hoc committee hearing about his numerous meetings with Matlala and what their discussions were about.

The committee is investigating allegations of corruption and criminality within the police and criminal justice system made by KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on July 6.

Mkhwanazi has accused Mchunu of being influenced by criminal syndicates to disband the political killings task team which had unravelled evidence of criminality linked to some in the SAPS’s top brass.

In his testimony, Cele said he met Matlala through Bongani “Mabonga” Mpungose, son of taxi boss Elias “Sputla” Mpungose, a KZN taxi boss in December 2024.

“He (Matlala) had asked Mabonga to come to me because there are two issues he wants to raise with me,” Cele testified.

He said Matlala initially told him that Mchunu wanted to be president through the R360m SAPS tender he had gotten.

“Firstly, he [Matlala] said he has met Mchunu and Brown Mogotsi. And they spoke about him [Mchunu], because he [Matlala] got money through the tender [a R360m SAPS tender] to fund his [Mchunu’s] project of becoming either a president or deputy president [of the ANC]. I didn’t know which project this was.

Firstly, he [Matlala] said he has met Mchunu and Brown Mogotsi. And they spoke about him [Mchunu], because he [Matlala] got money through the tender [a R360m SAPS tender] to fund his [Mchunu’s] project of becoming either a president or deputy president [of the ANC]. — Bheki Cele, former police minister

“He was told by the minister [Mchunu] that they’ll work together, so he must not get close to me and (former president Jacob) Zuma. I don’t know why he mixes me up with Zuma. But it looks like that’s what he [Mchunu] said, and that’s why he [Matlala says to me that] he realised that there are some political games, hence he wanted to see me,” he said.

He also revealed that Matlala told him that Mchunu was planning to arrest him in relation to the 2010 World Cup accommodation tender that was reported in the media.

During his appearance at the ad hoc committee, Mchunu was questioned about his ties to Mogotsi and Matlala.

However, he has consistently insisted that he doesn’t know Matlala or has any relationship with him.

On Tuesday, evidence leader Norman Arendse told Mchunu that he had a witness lined up who would testify that Matlala was funding his (Mchunu)’s alleged ambitions to become the next president or deputy of the ANC.

This was after Mchunu had dismissed suggestions that he asked Mogotsi and Matlala to arrange a dinner in Cape Town in January.

Cele also further revealed that the letter written by Mchunu about the disbandment of the political killings task team was similar to the letter researcher Prof Mary de Haas had written to the national commissioner.

“The headline says, ‘Your failure to follow ministerial instruction and disband the political killing team is negatively impacting the crucial policing work in KwaZulu-Natal.’

“I found some similarities in the content of the letter, because this ”immediately” is there in that letter,” he said.

This is after De Haas had written a letter in October 2024, before Mchunu’s directive, about the feasibility of the task team.

Cele also revealed that many special task force members were leaving to join private security and taxi businesses for better pay.

“I’ve spoken to (Lt-Gen Nhlanhla) Mkhwanazi and he gave me the information that we have lost 56 members of the Special Task Force to the taxi industry. Now, I’m told that to train one member of the Special Task Force is R1.1-million, and we have lost 56 to the taxi industry,” he said.

He also added that he was shocked to find that 23 former members of the army’s special task force unit are now on the payroll of a private company under Matlala, and saw them at a funeral of a local taxi boss in KwaZulu-Natal, where he said there were “more guns than flowers”.

During the questioning, the MK Party’s Sibonelo Nomvalo criticised Cele for how he handled a conversation with Matlala, where he revealed that there had been a plot to frame crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumusani Khumalo.

This was after Cele told the committee that Matlala had informed him that suspended deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya advised him to open a false case against Khumalo, accusing him of unlawfully raiding his house and stealing his Rolex and his wife’s jewellery.

Cele said he did not want Khumalo falsely charged, so he told Matlala to speak to Khumalo about the matter.

Nomvalo, however, said Cele’s actions were irresponsible and reckless.

“You should have reported the matter so that police could open a case. You participated unnecessarily by making a political intervention in a matter that required the attention of the police.

“We are sitting with a person who has not been punished for attempting to commit a crime because of the political intervention you did,” Nomvalo said.

The hearing continues.

Sowetan