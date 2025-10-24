Mhlanga accuses Amapanyaza ‘critics’ of misrepresenting Gauteng’s safety unit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng government says the debate over the establishment of Amapanyaza has been “heavily characterised by the straw man fallacy” because critics have found it necessary and easy to misrepresent their nuanced position to justify their attacks.

Spokesperson of the provincial government, Elijah Mhlanga, said the establishment of the Gauteng traffic wardens, popularly known as Amapanyaza, was never an attempt to create an unlawful provincial police force.

This comes after the public protector released a report on an investigation into Amapanyaza, saying premier Panyaza Lesufi and the department of community safety acted outside the law in establishing them.

“The law neither empowers nor confers upon provincial government any authority to exercise policing powers,” Adv Kholeka Gcaleka said in her report.

However, Mhlanga said their establishment was a lawful initiative aimed at strengthening community safety in line with the constitution and existing legislation.

“Unfortunately, the subsequent debate has been heavily characterised by the straw man fallacy, as critics have found it necessary and easy to misrepresent the provincial government’s nuanced position to justify their attacks.

“The distorted version falsely alleges that there was an attempt to create an unlawful provincial police force, while the factual record is clear and contradicts this fallacy entirely.

“The province’s application never sought policing powers but was always grounded in quoted legislation and government policies that allow for the recognition of peace officers, aiming to integrate these wardens as lawful ‘force multipliers’ for existing law enforcement agencies.”

While Mhlanga said they welcome the public protector’s report and recommendations, he said their position is that while the establishment of wardens was a lawfully audacious initiative, it was never contemptuous of the rule of law.

Mhlanga said the initiative has always been about enhancing safety, not replacing existing structures.

“There was never any intention to duplicate or undermine the work of the SAPS,” Mhlanga said. “Our focus has been on addressing community safety challenges through proper legal channels, ensuring that every step we take complies fully with national legislation and constitutional principles.”

Mhlanga added that the provincial government is now focused on the next phase: the formal training and integration of wardens as provincial traffic officers.

“The process includes partnerships with 13 traffic colleges offering the NQF Level 4 traffic officer course and collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to ensure compliance with national standards,” he said.

Sowetan