Modjadji royal family accuse Limpopo government of bully tactics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Queen Masalanabo Modjadji at the Limpopo State of the Province Address (SOPA) at Limpopo Provincial Legislature on February 27, 2025 in Lebowakgomo, South Africa.

The Modjadji royal family and council has accused the Limpopo government of mobilising state security forces to intimidate and besiege the Modjadji royal nation.

In a letter dated October 22 2025, which Sowetan has seen, department of cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs (COGHSTA ) director for security management, Masilo Moreroa, addressed to Mopani district police commissioner Maj-Gen Willy Mashava, requested for escort and protection for staff members who had previously faced threats when they conducted oversight visits in the Modjadji area.

“[This is] to request your office to provide escort, protection and security services for the staff members of the department of cooperative governance human settlements and traditional affairs that will visit to Modjadji traditional council offices on 23 October 2025,” reads the letter in part.

“The office is facing some challenges of the succession to the throne as there are members disputing the decision that recognises Majesty Queen Masalanabo Modjadji as the rightful heir to the throne.

“The officials received some threats during September 2025’s previous visit hence the request.”

Modjadji royal council spokesperson Ronnie Moroatshehla said: “This is not an oversight visit; it is a provocation. It is the latest salvo in a protracted and vicious campaign of harassment orchestrated by the Limpopo government since its unilateral and unlawful recognition of Princess Masalanabo as the successor to the late Queen Makobo Modjadji VI.”

He said for years the Modjadji royal nation has known no peace due to the relentless intimidation led by “a Giyani-based COGHSTA official”.

“The provincial government has weaponised its power by recalling the royal fleet of vehicles, withholding the royal budget, and systematically engineering the collapse of the Modjadji royal council’s administration. These actions are being pursued with blatant disregard for the rule of law.”

The provincial government has weaponised its power by recalling the royal fleet of vehicles, withholding the royal budget, and systematically engineering the collapse of the Modjadji royal council’s administration. — Ronnie Moroatshehla, Modjadji royal council spokesperson

He said a formal review application challenging the unilateral recognition of Princess Masalanabo is currently before the courts, a fact that should legally and morally halt any disruptive moves by the government until the matter is resolved.

COGHSTA MEC Basikopo Makamu’s spokesperson Amos Phago had not, at the time of going to print, responded regarding the nature of threats the officials received.

Moroatshehla said the move was a transparent ploy to justify the use of police force against a legitimate traditional institution that is simply defending its right to self-determination.

“The Modjadji royal family and council take a dim view of this unholy alliance between a partisan provincial government and the police service.

“We will not be bullied into submission. We will not surrender our ancient customs and rites to the political machinations of COGHSTA,” he said.

Moroatshehla called on the police to exercise restraint and not allow itself to be used as a private militia for a government department engaged in a cultural war.

The legal battle for the throne between siblings Prince Lekukela Modjadji and Queen Masalanabo is yet to be heard in the court.

Sowetan