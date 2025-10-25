ActionSA demands urgent tabling in council of R1.8bn chemical toilet tender report

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ActionSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo says R1.8bn chemical toilet tender report must be tabled in council. (Supplied)

ActionSA has accused the Ekurhuleni administration of avoiding accountability by failing to table a forensic report into a R1.8bn chemical toilet tender.

According to ActionSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo, the administration of Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has neglected to show the council several forensic reports submitted in June and compiled by the late chief auditor Mpho Mafole.

Mafole was shot dead in July while driving on the R23 in Esselen Park.

Khumalo said the failure to present the report before council had raised concerns about transparency and accountability.

“The allegations of irregularities in the tender’s selection process are deeply concerning and warrant a thorough investigation given the scale and value of the contract”, Khumalo said.

Khumalo said if the administration failed to present the report to council in October, “it will strongly suggest a cover-up and further promote maladministration”.

He said Xhakaza’s anti-corruption rhetoric would be meaningless unless followed by decisive action.

“He must demonstrate genuine commitment to transparency and accountability rather than paying lip service to these principles.”

Khumalo added that ActionSA will exhaust every legislative avenue to compel the administration to make the findings public.

“We believe that the fight against corruption requires not only clarity but above all fearless determination.”

Responding to Khumalo’s statements, the mayor’s acting spokesperson Ramatolo Tlotleng said the City of Ekurhuleni operated in line with the standing orders by law (2023), which set out procedures for tabling matters before council.

“Only elected councilors, council committees or the executive, acting through the speaker and programming committee, may submit or request the tabling of official reports,” Tlotleng said.

Tlotleng emphasised that political leaders must familiarise themselves with the rules and procedures rather than seeking to achieve political attention through the media.

“In line with section 75(1) of the Municipal Finance Management Act and the municipal supply chain management regulations, all awarded tender reports and bid information are published on the city’s official website for the public to see as well,” Tlotleng added.

