‘He made a genuine mistake’: Cele on Mkhwanazi’s apology

Former police minister Bheki Cele has been testifying before the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system. File image. (Jaco Marais)

Former police minister Bheki Cele says he believes KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made a genuine mistake when he accused him of receiving money from controversial tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

In his testimony before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, Mkhwanazi alleged Cele sent a bank account number, not in his name, and Matlala deposited money into the account in 2024.

The allegations were withdrawn in parliament on Thursday in a text message read by evidence leader advocate Norman Arendse.

“We received a text message from Mkhwanazi in which he says this allegation is withdrawn,” Arendse said. “The team working on the analysis got the bank account number wrong, and it’s not a reference to you. The allegation is withdrawn, with apologies from Mkhwanazi for any inconvenience or hurt caused.”

On Friday, Cele accepted the apology.

“I have not seen him, but I’m planning to see him. I believe he made a genuine mistake,” Cele said.

“One police officer I like is Mkhwanazi. Not because he’s beautiful or anything, but because he knows his work.

“Mkhwanazi is a human being like you and me. He has his faults.”

He said Mkhwanazi’s popularity is working against him.

“One problem that has arisen regarding Mkhwanazi is the South African society that has sung him hallelujah [his praises]. As a human being, you’d love to float in the clouds of popularity, and from that, you make mistakes.”

Cele commended Mkhwanazi for owning up to his mistakes.

“Mkhwanazi is a tough nut as a human being because of how he trains. I’ve sat down with him, and he said, ‘I’m sorry, minister’. I don’t think many people can find that in Mkhwanazi, but that does not make him a holy figure. I believe the mistakes he made are genuinely mistakes.”

On Thursday, Cele told parliament about police minister Senzo Mchunu’s alleged plan to have him arrested for a 2010 tender.

Cele said he got this information from Matlala, whom he knew “very well”.

“Matlala tells me Mchunu is preparing to arrest me for having been involved in corruption of a 2010 tender.”

Arendse asked him why he thought Mchunu wanted him arrested. “He can answer that himself,” Cele said.

Cele further suggested that his relationship with Matlala was probably the main issue. Mchunu allegedly told Matlala he would work with him only if he did not come close to Cele and former president Jacob Zuma.

Earlier in his testimony, Cele criticised Mchunu’s directive to disband the political killings task team. He said Mchunu should have consulted the interministerial committee or national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola before making the decision.

Mchunu has denied any links to Matlala.

