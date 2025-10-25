Strangers rally to give Duduza teen a dream matric dance after sister’s heart-wrenching Facebook post

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When Lerato Ndweni, 23, took to Facebook to express her heartbreak over not being able to send her younger sister, Tshepang Ndweni, 18, to her matric dance, she never imagined that within hours, strangers from across the country would step in to change her sister’s life.

The post, written with love and resignation, explained that the family simply could not afford the costs of the dance.

“I just wished I had money to take my little sister to her matric dance. All the best for your exams and maybe when you done with exams we can go to KFC,” Lerato wrote on Facebook.

What happened next left the Ndweni family in tears. Within less than three hours of posting, offers began pouring in from people they had never met.

One father offered to pay the R800 matric dance ticket fee. Some women volunteered to do Tshepang’s makeup, buy her a dress and do her hair. One of the commenters on Facebook offered her use of his BMW emblazoned with her name for the night.

By the end of the day, Tshepang had a dress, a hairstylist, a makeup artist and even flowers for her big night. The grade 12 pupil from Reshogofaditswe Secondary School in Tsakani will now attend her matric dance on November 28, a night she once thought she would miss.

“When I told her, she cried,” Lerato told TimesLIVE. “It’s been such a tough year for her. I was admitted to hospital in August, and then in September our uncle passed away, all while she was writing exams. But she kept going. She’s disciplined, she studies all night and she never complains.”

Touched by her determination, another stranger also offered a study package to support her during her final exams.

Tshepang, the second of five siblings, has already been accepted to study at both the University of Johannesburg and North-West University. Her older sister describes her as a quiet, hardworking girl who loves drawing and puts her studies first.

“I never expected people to respond like this,” said Lerato. “Even my mom cried from excitement. I just wanted to do something small, maybe take her to KFC to celebrate since we could not afford the dance, but this is beyond anything we imagined.”

The family’s story has touched many, with Facebook users continuing to share the post and praise the kindness of everyday South Africans who came together to make one young girl’s dream come true.

Tshepang said: “I have watched my friends get excited about their matric dance, while I stayed quiet because I knew we couldn’t afford it. My heart was heavy, but now I am so happy. It feels like a miracle.”

This is not the first time social media has united to uplift someone in need. In September, TimesLIVE reported on Arthur Mathebula.

Mathebula, A 19-year-old from Limpopo, Mathebula’s hopes of attending his matric dance were almost derailed by financial hardship after his family’s house burnt down last year. “The suit costs R950, the photographer R500, plus money for shoes, transport and haircut, it was too much,” said Mathebula.

Determined not to burden his parents further, he opened a BackaBuddy account with a modest R2,500 goal. After reaching out to social media influencers, Paballo Maseko shared his story on X (formerly Twitter), sparking a flood of donations. Within 48 hours, Arthur had raised more than R18,000 and received offers of suits, shoes, the use of luxury cars and even roses for his date.

Mathebula said: “This taught me to speak up, whether it’s about money, depression or struggles, you will find people willing to help”.

Arthur Mathebula (19) on his matric dance (Arthur Mathebula)

For the Ndweni family, that generosity means that on November 28, Tshepang won’t just be attending her matric dance, she will be walking into it with confidence, gratitude, and the knowledge that she is not alone.

TimesLIVE