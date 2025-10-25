News

Three suspected kidnappers shot dead in Johannesburg

The victims were shot and set on fire. Stock photo.
Three suspected kidnappers were shot dead in a shoot-out with police in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday afternoon.

Acting on information regarding reports of a kidnapping in Langlaagte and attempted kidnapping in Randburg, police spotted the suspects and attempted to stop their vehicle.

“A shoot-out ensued, resulting in the suspects being fatally shot. Two unlicensed firearms were recovered at the scene,” police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said.

Police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder, and investigations are ongoing.

