Woman, 34, shot dead at home in Durban

Mfundo Mkhize

The victim’s children, aged 17 and 13, heard a loud noise moments before discovering her lying in a pool of blood behind the house. (123RF/Arisha Singh ) (123RF/Arisha Singh )

A KwaZulu-Natal woman, 34, was shot dead at her home in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Friday afternoon.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said a Rusa crew was dispatched to the scene at about 4.03pm.

On arrival, reaction officers found the victim lying on the ground at the back of the premises.

“The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the face and another to the left shoulder and showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Balram.

Balram said the victim’s children, aged 17 and 13, reportedly heard a loud noise moments before discovering their mother lying in a pool of blood behind the house.

The motive for the murder has not yet been established.

