Zama zamas arrested near Magaliesburg

Some of the firearms that were confiscated when police arrested six illegal miners on Friday. (SAPS)

Six zama zamas were arrested by police on Friday near Magaliesburg.

Police said the illegal miners were arrested at Protea mine in Blaauwbank during a joint operation conducted by SAPS Magaliesburg and search and rescue K9 units.

“Responding to a complaint, police apprehended the suspects who fled on foot when they arrived. Four rifles and 343 rounds of ammunition were recovered, along with mining equipment, including generators, jackhammers, detonation cords with blasting caps, and power gel.”

The operation involved SAPS Magaliesburg, search and rescue Bronkhorspruit K9, Soshanguve K9 and Benoni K9 units.

“The suspects will appear before the Magaliesburg magistrate’s court soon,” police said.

