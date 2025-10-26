News

Bodies of two women found on the side of the road in Mamelodi

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Gauteng police have launched an investigation after the bodies of two women were discovered on the side of the road in Mamelodi, Tshwane, on Sunday.

Images circulating on social media show the victims lying lifeless next to each other.

Police spokesperson Cpt Tintswalo Sibeko said authorities were working to establish the motive behind the killings.

“No arrests have been made yet, and an investigation is underway,” she said.

This is a developing story.

Several Facebook users allege that the two women were students, and that their bodies were found near their accommodation.

