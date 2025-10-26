Creecy says inter-regional passenger rail is in pipeline

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Transport minister Barbara Creecy says one of the key outcomes of the government’s recently launched Request for Information (RFI) initiative will be the development of a passenger train linking Gauteng, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

The RFI forms part of a public–private partnership aimed at revitalising SA’s ailing rail and port infrastructure, which has been crippled by years of neglect, theft and vandalism.

According to Creecy, this will create an enabling environment for private sector participation and foster increased investment in rail and port infrastructure and operations.

On Sunday, Creecy said they were planning a new generation of regional trains — faster, safer and more frequent ... “connecting cities like Pretoria, Johannesburg, Polokwane, Musina, Mbombela and Durban using our existing network up to 120km-per-hour, building new 160 to 200-kilometers-per-hour regional lines and testing the water for a new 300-kilometre-per-hour,high-speed railway between Johannesburg and Durban,” she said.

She said the lines will shorten travel times, reduce travel costs, take pressure off the roads and stimulate new development in towns along each route.

“These regional projects are not possible without private sector partnership,” Creecy said.

Creecy said the partnership also aims to turn the Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s (Prasa) fibre optic network into an asset.

“Along our railway lines, Prasa is rolling out thousands of kilometers of fibre-optic cable as part of its new signaling system,” she said.

“We’re opening the door for private partners to help us turn that network into a source of income by offering broadband and digital services, while strengthening safety and real-time communication across the rail system.”

She said RFIs are not tenders but an invitation for the market to help design the future of rail.

“Together, we can rebuild confidence in public transport, open up investment opportunities and connect South Africans to the growth we all deserve.

“The rail and port freight RFI process is part of our broader freight logistics roadmap, which seeks to restore efficiency, reliability and competitiveness in the movement of goods across our economy,” she said.

When Creecy launched the online RFI in March, she said the move was intended to tackle SA’s struggling rail and port infrastructure, which was plagued by rampant theft and vandalism.

She said the RFI would create an enabling environment for private sector participation and foster increased investment in rail and port infrastructure and operations.

On Sunday, Creecy said together with Transnet, the government has received numerous unsolicited proposals from the private sector offering investment, skills and expertise to support the rehabilitation and reform of the struggling rail and port systems.

“To continue on the recovery path, Prasa requires additional investment that cannot be carried by the fiscus alone. Participation in the RFI process will assist the organisation to gather information, innovative ideas and solutions that will guide future Requests for Proposals for private sector investment in the passenger rail sector,” she said.

