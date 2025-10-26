IN PICS | Plane crashes at Ekurhuleni school during licensing test flight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A light aircraft crashed into a school tuckshop at Hoërskool Alberton, Ekurheleni, on Sunday after experiencing engine failure.

Aircraft (Supplied)

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Tikkie MacDonald said preliminary reports by the metro’s emergency services indicate that an instructor and a student were conducting a final evaluation flight test for a private pilot licence when the aircraft experienced engine failure midair. The problem necessitated an emergency landing on the school’s rugby field. But the aircraft ended up crashing into the school’s tuckshop.

“Fortunately, both the instructor and student escaped without injuries,” MacDonald said.

Hoërskool Alberton, Ekurheleni, (Suppl)

“Our teams acted promptly to secure the scene and assess potential hazards. We are relieved that both individuals on board sustained no injuries, and that no learners or staff were harmed,” said MacDonald.

He said the incident has been reported to the SA Civil Aviation Authority and is currently under investigation.

