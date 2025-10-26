News

IN PICS | Plane crashes at Ekurhuleni school during licensing test flight

Nandi Ntini

Nandi Ntini

Social Justice News Reporter

Aircraft (Supplied)

A light aircraft crashed into a school tuckshop at Hoërskool Alberton, Ekurheleni, on Sunday after experiencing engine failure.

Aircraft (Supplied)

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Tikkie MacDonald said preliminary reports by the metro’s emergency services indicate that an instructor and a student were conducting a final evaluation flight test for a private pilot licence when the aircraft experienced engine failure midair. The problem necessitated an emergency landing on the school’s rugby field. But the aircraft ended up crashing into the school’s tuckshop.

We are relieved that both individuals on board sustained no injuries, and that no learners or staff were harmed.

—  City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Tikkie MacDonald

“Fortunately, both the instructor and student escaped without injuries,” MacDonald said.

Hoërskool Alberton, Ekurheleni, (Suppl)

“Our teams acted promptly to secure the scene and assess potential hazards. We are relieved that both individuals on board sustained no injuries, and that no learners or staff were harmed,” said MacDonald.

He said the incident has been reported to the SA Civil Aviation Authority and is currently under investigation.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

EXCLUSIVE: Chymamusique recalls final moments before tragic crash that killed DJ Poizen

2

WATCH | Bheki Cele appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

3

Wasteful Chief still register easy win over AS Simba

4

Creecy says inter-regional passenger rail is in pipeline

5

No mercy in KZN for undocumented foreign drivers

Top Stories