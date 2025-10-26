There’s no scandal here - Mbalula defends his Lybia trip

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has defended his recent trip to Libya after reports surfaced that he travelled aboard a luxury jet owned by tobacco mogul Adriano Mazzotti, saying there was nothing shady about the trip.

City Press reported that Mbalula declined to reveal why he travelled to Benghazi and who sponsored his August trip, which is estimated to have cost around R1.7m

Mbalula has since released a statement stating that the story “is nothing short of sensational and a fishing expedition that seeks to create an impression of scandal where none exists”.

He said the article’s “shoddy patchwork of citing ministerial rules, financial affairs of the ANC, AU conference” is a clear demonstration of the levels of desperation to drag his name in the mud.

In a desperate attempt to invent controversy, they elevate the ownership of the jet as a proverbial smoking gun because they have no evidence of the wrongdoing they allege. — ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula

“My trip to Libya was above board and there was nothing shady about it. As a secretary-general, I get invited to many countries on the continent and beyond for a variety of reasons. Many of these trips take place away from public glare.”

He said that he finds it curious City Press expects this trip to be any different.

“In a desperate attempt to invent controversy, they elevate the ownership of the jet as a proverbial smoking gun because they have no evidence of the wrongdoing they allege.”

Mbalula added that he has instructed his lawyers to investigate a case of defamation of character against the publication.

“If reputational damage through innuendo and rumour mongering is allowed to become the order of the day, we would be allowing our country to slide down a dangerous path where the rights of citizens are at the mercy of those who seek to sell newspapers through salacious headlines,” said Mbalula.

In 2018, former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Mbalula had violated the Executive Members Act and the constitution by asking a Sascoc sporting goods supplier to help him pay for his 2016 family holiday to Dubai.

