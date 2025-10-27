Centre grabs cash, fails its matric pupils

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Deputy principal of Kavod Institute of Excellence in Meadowlands, Ntokozo Mtshali, addresses the parents of pupils who will miss matric exams. /Veli Nhlapo

At least 190 pupils at the Kavod Institute of Excellence in Soweto have been left devastated after discovering that the school failed to register them for their matric exams.

The privately owned matric rewrite centre, also known as Black Tutoring Services, is based in Meadowlands Zone 5.

Frustrated parents said learners were only informed days before the final exams, which started last week, that they would not be writing. They were told they would have to wait until May/June 2026 to take their exams.

Many of the pupils had already received provisional acceptance offers from universities pending their upgraded matric results.

Dozens of angry parents gathered outside the school on Thursday last week, demanding answers.

The institute charges between R350 and R450 a month, and the parents have been paying since February for tutoring and exam preparation. They accused school officials, including managers identified as Sabelo Zungu and Ntokozo Mtshali, of fraud, lying and misleading them for months.

“They looked us in the eye and told us our children were registered,” said one furious parent.

“Now, a week before exams, we find out our children were never registered.”

Mpho Diale, one of the affected pupils, said she feels betrayed and heartbroken after months of hard work and dedication.

“When we started at the school, we were told they would register us for exams,” she recalled.

“Four days before the exams, the school manager, Sabelo Zungu, told us to ignore the rumours that we wouldn’t write. He said everything was fine and our admission letters were ready. But when we came back on Monday, no one was at the school.”

Late submissions from unaccredited centres are irregular and compromise the integrity of the examination process. — GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona

Diale, 20, had registered to rewrite English, economics, history, and maths, hoping to improve her marks for university entry.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “We worked hard, and now our futures are on hold.”

She said the situation has left her anxious and emotionally drained.

“Now they’re telling us that we’re going to write next year in June. That is so unfair. When we’re done writing in June, when will we get our results? And after that, when will we get the time to apply for university? It means two whole years wasted for nothing.”

Another learner, Buhle Zulu, said she feels betrayed by a school she trusted with her future.

“On Friday [October 17], we were called to the school for a pledge ceremony,” she said.

“We were so excited. We signed the pledge forms and were given instructions about the exams.”

Zulu said the atmosphere that day was filled with joy and relief.

But by Monday, hope had turned into despair.

“It felt like my world was collapsing. We were sold dreams.”

She said what hurts most is that the school knew the truth weeks before, but continued to reassure learners that everything was on track.

“They already knew in September that we wouldn’t be registered, but they kept making promises.

Parent Kefiloe Nyembe said this was not the first time the school had failed learners. She said in 2023, about 350 rewrite horde at Kavod couldn’t sit for the exams.

Nyembe also said the school knew all along that their children would not be writing as registration closed in March.

“My boy has been crying since Monday,” she said, her voice breaking.

“He worked so hard. It’s painful to watch him lose hope because of something that’s not his fault. Money won’t fix this. I just want my child to write [his exams].”

The school’s deputy principal, Ntokozo Mtshali, confirmed that the school was not authorised to register learners for matric exams.

“We are a tutoring institution, not a registered exam centre,” Mtshali said.

“However, we assisted parents with registration to make things easier. We submitted learner details between June and September, but we never received confirmation from the department.”

Mtshali admitted they kept the information from parents to “avoid panic and chaos”.

“We didn’t tell the parents because we didn’t want to cause havoc or have them rushing to the media and spreading panic on social media. We were waiting for the department to tell us whether the learners would be allowed to write.

“We won’t be registering learners anymore. We will continue doing what people already know us for, which is tutoring. Learners will register themselves,” said Mtshali.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the Kavod School of Excellence is not registered with the department.

“The department only became aware of the school’s existence on 23 October 2025, through a media inquiry,” Mabona said.

Mabona urged affected learners to visit their nearest district office to get a list of available registered examination centres where they can apply to upgrade their marks.

Mabona said the closing date for registration is March 15 every year.

“Late submissions from unaccredited centres are irregular and compromise the integrity of the examination process,” he said.

Mabona said 48,499 candidates across Gauteng registered as part-time or rewrite candidates for the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations.

