Guns in DJ Sumbody’s killing linked to over 20 murders - ballistics expert

Head of ballistic Brig Mishak Mkhabela speaks about the reason of lack of Human Resources at SAPS ballistics

Guns that were seized from the men linked to the murders of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards are also linked to over 20 cases of murder, excluding cases of attempted murder and cash-in-transit heists.

This was the testimony of Brig Mishak Mkhabela, head of ballistic in the SAPS at the Madlanga Commission in Monday.

Mkhabela also used a diagram to demonstrate how the guns were linked to the others murders.

Chief evidence leader Adv Matthew Chaskalson put it to Mkhabela that the guns that were seized from former Johannesburg detective Michael Tau and his two co-accused − Musa Kekana and Tiego Mabusela − are linked to at least 28 cases running separately.

“At the time this diagram was prepared [July 17 2025], we see that 24 different cases [were linked to the firearms] and we see in October it was now 29 cases.

“Would that mean different investigations have been proceeding parallel with one another without the investigating officers in those 29 cases knowing that the weapons used in their case are the same used in 28 other cases?” Chaskalson asked.

Mkhabela said that was indeed true.

It also emerged that Tau and his co-accused were initially arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm in Bramely, outside Alexandra.

They were later linked to the murder of Armand Swart, who was killed after his company flagged an irregular Transnet tender.

According to Mkhabela, the delay to linking the cases was because of shortage of crucial staff members at forensic laboratory within the SAPS.

Sowetan previously reported how from March 2022 to April 2024, six men, including Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka, died under a hail of bullets while in their cars on Gauteng roads.

One of the victims, Hector “DJ Vintos” Buthelezi, was shot 27 times by gunmen in a BMW X3 outside a nightclub in Soweto in March 2022. His bullet-riddled body was found next to his car.

Eight months later, DJ Sumbody was killed together with Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza when gunmen rained bullets on them in Woodmead, outside Midrand.

DJ Sumbody and Mokoena were found dead in a VW Golf while Myeza, who was driving separately in a BMW X5, was rushed to hospital, where he died a few days later.

Four months later, in March 2023, Don Tindleni was killed on the N1. The following year, in April 2024, Swart was still in his car and about to enter his workplace in Vereeniging when he was sprayed with bullets. He was shot 23 times.

The hearing continues.

