News

Mamelodi murders: suspect nabbed at a filling station

Nandi Ntini

Nandi Ntini

Social Justice News Reporter

The bodies of the two victims were found on Sunday in Mahube Valley in Mamelodi East. Supplied (Social Media)

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murders of two Mamelodi women whose bodies were found on the side of the road as well as with the attempted murder of a third victim.

The bodies of the two victims were found on Sunday in Mahube Valley in Mamelodi East.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said: “A third woman was shot during the same incident and is receiving medical treatment in hospital.”

A third woman was shot during the same incident and is receiving medical treatment in hospital.

—  SAPS spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko

She said the arrest took place on Monday after a joint team of detectives from the Gauteng serious and violent crimes unit, provincial crime intelligence and local detectives from Mamelodi East arrested the suspect at a filling station in Pretoria.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Mamelodi magistrate’s court on Wednesday for two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

VIDEO | High court denies ‘Cat’ Matlala’s bail appeal

2

Seven life sentences for 28-year-old Limpopo rapist

3

Mamelodi murders: suspect nabbed at a filling station

5

Residents relieved as water flows again in Coronationville, Newclare, and Westbury

Top Stories