Pupil at centre of Khomanani drug, rape case back at school

The Gauteng education department confirmed that the pupil, who allegedly drugged seven schoolmates before luring them to a 31-year-old man accused of raping them, underwent rehabilitation.

The grade 7 pupil at the centre of the Khomanani Primary School rape and drugging scandal returned to school on Friday despite not facing a disciplinary hearing.

“[We] can confirm that a disciplinary hearing did not take place since the learner was in rehab,” said education department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Mabona would not provide further details on whether the disciplinary process would resume.

When the news broke last month, Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the boy was suspected of allegedly orchestrating the incident.

The boy’s return to school comes as the case against the 31-year-old man accused of raping the seven boys was withdrawn earlier this month.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said the decision to withdraw the case followed consultations between the victims and the senior public prosecutor.

“The children were taken to court for consultation with the prosecutor... and the docket was withdrawn,” said Sibeko.

The suspect was arrested earlier this year after the pupils alleged he held them at gunpoint and raped them. He was released from police custody last month.

The National Prosecuting Authority has yet to comment on the reasons for the withdrawal or whether the case could be reinstated pending further investigation.

