Residents relieved as water flows again in Coronationville, Newclare, and Westbury

Water running through the taps in the homes of Newclare, Westbury and Coronationville residents.

Residents of Coronationville, Newclare, and Westbury say water has been running in their taps since the beginning of October, a welcome relief after months of intermittent supply.

Sowetan visited the areas on Monday ahead of a media briefing where the City of Johannesburg was expected to unpack its turnaround strategy to address ongoing water challenges.

In Coronationville, resident Jaden Blake said while the supply was not perfect, the situation had improved significantly compared to the period before the September community protests.

“The supply is better than it was before the protest,” Blake said.

“It used to be almost normal for us not to have water in the mornings when people were getting ready for school or work. But now we have water most of the time.”

In nearby Newclare, resident Faziela Wilson said their taps began flowing just days after the demonstrations.

“We are happy to have water running again,” Wilson said.

“It has been consistent ever since.”

Residents in Westbury echoed similar sentiments, saying they hoped the stability would last and that the city would implement lasting infrastructure solutions.

