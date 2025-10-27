Seven life sentences for 28-year-old Limpopo rapist

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 28-year-old Limpopo man has been handed seven life sentences for raping three girls eight years ago.

According to Mashudu Malabi, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in Limpopo, the crimes happened in June 2017 when the man accosted three girls aged 9, 11 and 13 while they were returning from a friend’s house in Bonn village outside Tzaneen.

“The accused was walking with a dog while armed with a panga. He forced them into the bushes and raped them .

“The 11 and 13-year-old victims escaped, but he moved to another area in the bushes and raped the 9-year-old. He also robbed one victim of her cellphone,” said Malabi.

He was arrested shortly after the rapes and released on warning. When the matter went to court, he pleaded not guilty, said Malabi.

“The state presented victims’ testimonies, J88 medical reports detailing injuries, and victim impact statements from a probation officer, highlighting the trauma and humiliation endured.

He was later found guilty and during aggravation of sentence the prosecutor, Moretsele Michael, argued that rape is a heinous crime, degrading and invasive to victims’ privacy and dignity, warranting harsh sentences to deter offenders.

He urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed life imprisonment, citing no substantial or compelling circumstances.

The magistrate agreed and the man, who can’t be named as he raped minors, was sentenced at the Nkowa-Nkowa regional court on Monday.

He was handed seven life terms for seven counts of rape and an additional 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances. The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently, resulting in an effective one life sentence.

Adv Ivy Thenga, director of public prosecutions in Limpopo, commended the prosecution team and investigating officer, Sgt Mabongo, of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences in Tzaneen.

“These cases provide justice and closure to victims and their families while removing violent criminals from our streets,” she said.

