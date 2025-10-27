St Stithians pledges ‘urgent action’ after grade 1 bullying incident

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

St Stithians College says it is addressing an alleged bullying incident involving a grade 1 pupil “with urgency, compassion, and integrity” after the child was allegedly attacked by a classmate who is alleged to have shoved pencil shavings into her ears.

The child has since developed an ear infection and may require a medical procedure to drain fluid, her family told Sowetan on Monday.

The private Sandton school says it has initiated “a careful investigation”, which includes meeting with the children and consulting specialists where appropriate.

The girl’s mother said the school had initially scheduled an urgent meeting with the board on Saturday to apologise and announce disciplinary action against the pupils allegedly responsible. However, the meeting has been moved to Tuesday.

In a statement issued to parents, the school said some of the media reporting on the incident “contains inaccuracies and presents an incomplete picture of the matter”.

“St Stithians takes every report of bullying extremely seriously. The safety, dignity, and well-being of all our students are our highest priority,” the school said.

“We have implemented our safeguarding and disciplinary procedures, engaged all affected parties, and are providing support to any affected children. We will not speculate or share confidential details about minors until the process is complete.”

