Three die in helicopter crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The latest crash brings to six the number of people who have died in five aviation-related accidents in the past two weeks.

Three people died when a helicopter travelling from Elandsvlakte to Olifantshoek in the Northern Cape crashed.

The latest crash brings to six the number of people who have died in five aviation-related accidents in the past two weeks.

The latest incident happened on Sunday when an Alouette helicopter crashed at Kurumanheuwels in Danielskuil, the Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division (AIID) unit of SA Civil Aviation Authority said.

“All three occupants on board – a pilot and two other people – were fatally injured.

“The helicopter itself was substantially damaged because of the impact force and the post-impact fire destroyed the aircraft,” AIID said.

The helicopter itself was substantially damaged because of the impact force and the post-impact fire destroyed the aircraft — Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division

On the same day that this incident happened, a pilot and his student escaped unharmed when their light aircraft crashed into a school tuckshop at Hoërskool Alberton, Ekurhuleni, after experiencing engine failure.

Last week, a pilot died when his Cessna 206, which had departed from Eswatini and was en route to Kruger National Park, crashed in Mpumalanga.

According to the AIID, the aircraft had earlier been reported missing.

“The aircraft lost communication with air traffic control and was reported missing soon after departing the King Mswati III International Airport, Mbabane, Eswatini, en route for Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport in Nelspruit.”

The wreckage was later found in Barberton with the pilot, the sole occupier, dead.

Two days earlier, two pilots travelling in two aircraft had died when they crashed in KwaZulu-Natal.

The AIDD said reports at the time were that both aircraft had flown in a loose formation from Secunda Airport en route to Margate Airport in the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

In total, more than 50 people have lost their lives in aviation accidents across SA since the beginning of the year.

Sowetan