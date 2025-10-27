VIDEO | High court denies ‘Cat’ Matlala’s bail appeal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Matlala had appealed his bail refusal at the high court after magistrate Syta Prinsloo denied it on September 17 at the Alexander magistrate’s court.

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has once again failed in his bid to be released on bail after the Johannesburg high court dismissed his appeal on Monday.

Prinsloo had ruled that Matlala was a flight risk and posed a danger to the community, particularly due to concerns about potential witness interference.

Speaking after the judgement, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane said they welcome the dismissal of Matlala’s bail appeal.

“We believe the court made the correct decision in denying Mr Matlala bail, given the seriousness of the charges against him and the potential risk he poses to public safety, as well as to law enforcement officials, including the investigating officer and the prosecutors handling the case,” said Mjonondwane.

“This judgement reaffirms our commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring accountability. It serves as a reminder that as the NPA, we cannot rest on our laurels; we must continue working tirelessly to ensure that justice prevails,” she said.

Matlala was charged with the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, whose car was peppered with bullets in Sandton.

At the time, Thobejane was travelling with a friend when they came under attack. While Thobejane sustained a foot injury, her friend was hospitalised for months due to a spinal cord injury.

