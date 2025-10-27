News

WATCH | Ballistic expert takes the stand at Madlanga Commission

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. (Freddy Mavunda)

A ballistic expert takes the stand at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Monday.

The commission is looking into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

