26,000 KZN girls impregnated in eight months, says premier Thami Ntuli

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli at the official launch of the 2025-2029 Child and Teenage Pregnancy Strategy to tackle the issues of child and teenage pregnancy, which worsens the fight against HIV and AIDS.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli has declared war on older men who impregnate young women.

Speaking during the launch of the province’s four-year strategy to address child and teenage pregnancy and HIV/Aids on Tuesday, Ntuli described teenage pregnancy as a “threat” to society.

“We must take an equally frank and fearless stance against the perpetrators. Those who prey on our children must know they will face the full, unrelenting might of the law. There can be no hiding place and no forgiveness for those who steal a child’s future.”

The event was critical and aimed at the protection of children and the “defence of the country’s future”.

“Let me be clear: if we do not address the twin problems of child pregnancy and HIV, KwaZulu-Natal cannot grow into the thriving province we know it can be. Why? Because a young girl who falls pregnant is at a drastically increased risk of contracting HIV, creating a devastating intersection of poor health, interrupted education and lost potential.

“This issue robs our young people of their childhood and their future. It fuels a cycle of poverty and poor health that passes from one generation to the next.”

The figures of teenage pregnancy are shocking; between April and December last year, about 26,515 teenage girls between the ages of 10 and 19 fell pregnant. — Thami Ntuli, KwaZulu-Natal premier

Ntuli said the fight against the problem must be uncompromising.

“Let us be frank: when a 12-year-old child becomes a mother, it is not a personal failure; it is our collective failure. It is a sign of a society failing to protect its most vulnerable.”

Ntuli also took a swipe at parents who accept a fine (inhlawulo) from men who impregnate their young daughters.

“It is a shame old men attract young girls with money and expensive gifts to sleep with them,” he said, adding the men not only end up impregnating the young girls but also infect them with HIV.

Men who sleep with girls younger than 16 should be charged with statutory rape and jailed.

“The figures of teenage pregnancy are shocking; between April and December last year, about 26,515 teenage girls between the ages of 10 and 19 fell pregnant,” said Ntuli, adding that of those, 1,254 were under 14.

Young girls should be educated about their rights. The justice system should be strengthened to shield children, he added.

“To the law enforcement officers: please be the shield for our children, and we owe it to you to prioritise these cases of gender-based violence and statutory rape. Ensure that justice is not just done but is seen to be done swiftly and certainly.”

