Cuban doctor in court for allegedly stealing hospital medication

Dr Yamilet Castaneda appeared at the Thabazimbi magistrate’s court on Tuesday over allegations that she stole medication from Thabazimbi Hospital.

A 54-year-old Cuban national who works as a doctor at a Limpopo hospital was released on a warning after being accused of stealing medication at her place of work.

Mashudu Malabi, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in Limpopo, said Castaneda was released on warning.

“The matter was postponed to November 28 for further investigation.

Malabi said the incident took place on September 2 when a security officer at the hospital’s main gate conducted a routine search and found unauthorised medication in the doctor’s bag.

“The officer alerted management, and a further search of her office led to the discovery of additional medication. The total value of the recovered items is estimated at R1,780.87.

Castaneda was arrested on her return to SA on Wednesday last week after reportedly travelling to Cuba.

“The NPA remains committed to ensuring that all allegations of criminal conduct, regardless of the status or position of the accused, are investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” said Malabi.

