How Philani’s Mentor Mothers are bringing hope to families in distress

In a large hall in the sprawling Cape Town township of Khayelitsha, a group of community health workers listens attentively as a colleague shares information about one of her vulnerable clients.

The health worker is employed by Philani, an NGO which focuses on maternal and child health, and she is describing her concern for a young mother whose baby is at risk of neglect and malnutrition.

Known as a “mentor mother” who does daily home-based visits to community members, she explains the story of a barely 20-year-old vulnerable mom who gave birth three months ago and is abusing alcohol and suffering from severe depression.

The baby’s father has reportedly abandoned her. Instead of looking after her baby, the mother is walking the streets at night, has gone off her anti-depressants and her behaviour and general wellbeing have deteriorated, the health worker says.

The baby’s grandmother lives in the same house but is apparently an alcoholic and offers no help with the baby. The baby’s young aunt, the sister of the new mom, also lives in the house and has been desperately looking for help.

The fellow mentor mothers listen attentively as murmurs of empathy echo through the packed hall. Then, in orderly fashion, several women in the group raise their hands to offer advice, based on their experiences, on how their colleague can handle this case.

The mentor mothers outreach programme is Philani’s flagship programme, in which the trained women walk from house to house in their own communities, identifying pregnant women, malnourished children and people at risk due to HIV, tuberculosis and other issues.

Philani means ‘be well’ in IsiXhosa. Every second month, mentor mothers, along with their outreach team leaders, converge at the bustling head office for workshops on different topics related to maternal and child health, TB, HIV and other chronic illnesses.

“It’s an opportunity for them to come together to have a day away from the field to debrief, exchange stories and get feedback on cases, and just to talk about the challenges they have in their communities.

They rely on each other’s input and enjoy the fellowship and the chance to bond with colleagues,” says Mikera Bassuday, a manager for the Mentor Mother programme.

The hall is quiet as mentor mothers share their stories. A pregnant teen who initially refused help went into premature labour and had to be helped at the last minute to get to hospital; a five-year-old girl, sick, with no appetite and being cared for by a bedridden grandmother who is defaulting on her ARVs and needs to go to hospital; a 40-year-old HIV-positive woman who is pregnant and needs medical assistance; and new mothers struggling with breastfeeding.

Though their main focus is maternal and childcare, the mentor mothers are not exempt from other community issues. As one tells it, an old woman, bedridden at home, is in serious need of healthcare. But her gangster son, recently released from prison, won’t let health workers into the house.

“He sits outside with friends, and whenever I arrive, he says his mother is asleep. I need to get in because the old lady has pressure sores which need treatment,” she says. “But she protects this son who uses all her pension money… she tells me she loves him so much.”

Philani was founded in 1979 by Swedish-born doctor Ingrid le Roux. She had moved to Cape Town after marrying a South African man.

According to Le Roux, Philani started as a nutrition rehabilitation clinic in Crossroads for malnourished children.

The Mentor Mothers programme came about after Philani conducted a study, funded by Unicef, on nutrition problems in Khayelitsha. “We mapped the whole community, visited thousands of households, weighed and measured the children, and found that 12% of the kids in Khayelitsha were malnourished and 27% were stunted.

We realised this was the real challenge. The worst malnutrition was in the very marginalised groups where there was no understanding about malnourishment. We realised we needed to go out and find these children,” says Le Roux.

Ntombozuyo Malantabi has been working as a mentor mother for nearly three years. She says she loves her work, even though it’s tough. “The other day, I arrived at a house and found a 20-year-old girl living alone with her two-week-old baby. She said she was from KwaZulu-Natal. She’d become pregnant back home but had hidden the pregnancy because she wanted to study in the Western Cape. She was waiting for her NSFAS money.

“What made my heart sore was that the baby was naked and without food or clothes. The mother didn’t know how to breastfeed and was extremely stressed. She said the baby’s father lives in KZN and is married to another woman.”

“I opened a household form and gave her a food parcel from Philani. Our social worker supplied her with baby clothes. I showed her how to breastfeed. I visit her regularly, and she’s doing well. She’s getting her NSFAS money. She told her parents about the baby, and her stepmother is now looking after the baby so she can study,” Malantabi says.

A study led by Prof Mark Tomlinson of Stellenbosch University found that children in households who received help from Philani health workers were significantly less likely to be underweight or severely underweight than children in households who did not receive the home-based support.

In May, Le Roux, now in her late 70s, travelled back to her country of birth to receive the prestigious Royal Order of Vasa at the Royal Palace in Sweden for her significant contributions to the health of women and children in vulnerable areas.

(Supplied)

She says she still drives into Khayelitsha every day of the week to do a full day’s work at Philani’s head office.

“I love working closely with people to solve important challenges,” she says. “This work has made me humble.”

This article was first published by Spotlight – health journalism in the public interest.