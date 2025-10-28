Hundreds gather to show support for Dlamini twins after lift shaft accident

Hundreds of people gathered in the Durban CBD on Monday to demand justice for the Dlamini twins, who fell down a lift shaft during repairs at their block of flats a week ago.
Their father, Khaya Dlamini, said his son Aphelele and daughter Aphile would have been celebrating their eighth birthday on Monday. While Aphelele died instantly after the fall, Aphile is still fighting for her life in hospital.
The children fell from the fourth floor to the basement at Homii Lifestyle building.
Dlamini’s demand for justice on social media has garnered widespread public support.
Addressing the crowd on Monday, Dlamini said he would not give up until he got answers from Homii Lifestyle management and the police. His supporters demanded that the building be shut down.
“I will keep telling the world until I find justice,” he said.
In a Facebook post, Dlamini said his children’s birthday was a black day: “I died twice. Happy birthday, Aphelele and Aphile. I will always love you.”
An investigation into the matter is underway, Homii said.
“We are cooperating with relevant authorities and will continue to engage openly and transparently throughout the process.”
TimesLIVE
