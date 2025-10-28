Hundreds gather to show support for Dlamini twins after lift shaft accident

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The family of student Andiswa Mantshongono joined the protest at the Homii properties building in Durban central on October 27 2025, saying they are wanting answers to her fatal fall from the seventh floor in 2023. The protest was organised to support the Dlamini family after the elevator accident involving twins.

Hundreds of people gathered in the Durban CBD on Monday to demand justice for the Dlamini twins, who fell down a lift shaft during repairs at their block of flats a week ago.

Their father, Khaya Dlamini, said his son Aphelele and daughter Aphile would have been celebrating their eighth birthday on Monday. While Aphelele died instantly after the fall, Aphile is still fighting for her life in hospital.

The children fell from the fourth floor to the basement at Homii Lifestyle building.

Dlamini’s demand for justice on social media has garnered widespread public support.

Addressing the crowd on Monday, Dlamini said he would not give up until he got answers from Homii Lifestyle management and the police. His supporters demanded that the building be shut down.

“I will keep telling the world until I find justice,” he said.

In a Facebook post, Dlamini said his children’s birthday was a black day: “I died twice. Happy birthday, Aphelele and Aphile. I will always love you.”

An investigation into the matter is underway, Homii said.

“We are cooperating with relevant authorities and will continue to engage openly and transparently throughout the process.”

