I first saw PKTT disbandment letter on social media and thought it was fake - Mathale

Cassel Mathale, Deputy Minister of Police at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on October 28, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale says when he first came across the letter disbanding the political killings task team [PKTT], authored by suspended minister Senzo Mchunu, he initially thought it was fake.

Testifying before the ad-hoc committee in parliament on Tuesday, Mathale, who has been deputy minister of police since 2019, said he first saw the letter on social media. He said he immediately found the directive problematic and dismissed it.

“It was unusual, it was not exciting, it was just problematic,” Mathale said. “He [Mchunu] then called early January that the letter that is circulating he wrote it, because I thought it was fake.”

The committee is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

Asked by evidence leader Adv Norman Arendse whether it was appropriate to learn about such a directive in that manner, Mathale said: “That is not the right way. We have been interacting all along about everything that has to do with policing, but this specific one is how we learned about it.

“It was odd for me to see something like that, and when he confirmed it himself that he wrote it and we must not be surprised, I didn’t understand what could have motivated him to pen such a letter in the manner in which he did.

“The way it was written, it was very difficult to comprehend how the contents of the letter were going to be realised because it was saying the PKTT is disbanded with immediate effect.”

Mathale said at the time, it was difficult for him to understand why Mchunu decided to write the letter. “I don’t know what he was going through. It was a strong letter.”

Mathale told the committee Mchunu did not consult with him, and that he in turn did not question why he wrote the letter.

Proceedings continue.

