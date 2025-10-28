Morero believes strategy is working as Joburg water consumption drops

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Joburg mayor Dada Morero during a press briefing to give progress update on the water issues in the city on Monday at Newtown, Johannesburg. /Thulani Mbele

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero says the city’s daily water consumption from September has dropped from 1,792 megalitres to 1,702 megalitres, which is proof that the metro’s water turnaround strategy is starting to work.

Speaking at the Johannesburg Water office in Newtown on Monday, Morero said the city was seeing “encouraging results” from initiatives such as early leak detection, pressure management, disconnection of illegal connections and the rehabilitation of damaged reservoirs and infrastructure.

“We have installed 225 noise loggers to automatically detect leaks and deployed 51 smart pressure controllers to regulate night-time flow and reduce wastage,” said Morero.

“We have also disconnected illegal connections in three informal settlements, with more enforcement to follow in collaboration with law enforcement.”

He said the city aims to cut daily water use by 100 megalitres.

Recent interventions come after ongoing water outages in Coronationville, Newclare and Westbury areas. Water supply has since been restored.

Coronationville resident Jaden Blake said while the supply was not perfect, the situation had improved significantly compared to the period before the September community protests.

“It used to be almost normal for us not to have water in the mornings when people were getting ready for school or work. But now we have water most of the time,” he said.

Residents in Westbury said they hoped the stability would last and that the city would implement lasting infrastructure solutions.

Morero said the rehabilitation of key reservoirs, including Hurst Hill 2, Meadowlands and Dunkeld, is underway, while upgrades at the Olifantsvlei and Bushkoppies wastewater plants are complete. Work at Goudkoppies is 95% finished.

“These upgrades improve our ability to store, treat, and distribute water more efficiently,” said Morero, adding that the projects form part of the city’s turnaround strategy launched in August 2023.

Joburg Water’s chief financial officer, Cyrus Tavaria, said the entity’s financial position had stabilised, allowing the city to increase capital investment.

He said Johannesburg Water also received its first equitable share grant “after quite some time” and has been working with the National Treasury to close outstanding funding gaps.

“The turnaround strategy focuses on five key shifts aligning revenue collection with service delivery, improving governance, securing sustainable funding, accelerating infrastructure investment and building technical capacity,” Tavaria said.

He added that the water entity has now taken over its own billing function from the city and is improving collection rates and paying off its liabilities.

“In September, we had an outstanding balance of R666m in terms of our liabilities. As we sit right now on the 27th of October, we are sitting with R77m.

“This shows there is significant progress and commitment that is being made from the city to actually ensure that the entity is receiving allocations that are commensurate with the expenditure and the programmes that are required to advance the water demand management initiatives.”

When asked about the outages and leak, city officials said they were unaware of the reported disruptions and insisted the system was stable, attributing fluctuations in water pressure to changes in weather and temperature.