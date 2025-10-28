Nelson Mandela University rocked by second student death in one month

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Nelson Mandela University is mourning two students lost in separate off-campus incidents.

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) in the Eastern Cape is mourning the death of another student, the second in one month.

A third-year student in the faculty of business and economic sciences (ND Logistics) was found unresponsive at an off-campus residence in Gqeberha early on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a 26-year-old suspect has been arrested on a charge of murder.

“According to preliminary reports, it is alleged that at about 4am, the deceased, 24, and the suspect were fighting inside the student accommodation in Central.

“The other students managed to stop the fight and the injured student was taken to his room. The victim was later found in his room unresponsive and the emergency services were summoned, and the victim was declared dead.”

The university said this occurred at an off-campus residence known as Premier Student Accommodation (PSA).

The student’s cause of death will be confirmed after a post-mortem investigation.

The university said it had reached out to the student’s family “to extend our heartfelt condolences and to offer support during this painful time”.

This comes just two weeks after another tragic incident at an off-campus residence in Summerstrand on the night of October 13, where one student was killed and another injured during a burglary.

After the two incidents, the university urged students affected by the tragedies to seek support.

“All students who may be affected are strongly encouraged to access counselling and psychosocial support services available through Emthonjeni Student Wellness at Nelson Mandela University across campuses,” said NMU.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends, classmates and all who knew the student. May his soul rest in peace.”

Police investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

TimesLIVE