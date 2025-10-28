New forensic witnesses to testify at Madlanga Commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chair of the commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Two forensic analysts, including one deployed to the political killings task team (PKTT), are expected to take the stand on Tuesday at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed on Tuesday that two new witnesses will testify on October 28.

“One is Cpt Solomon Modisane, senior forensic analyst (ballistics) with the SAPS forensic science laboratory in Silverton, Pretoria, and deployed to the PKTT in KwaZulu-Natal.

“[The other witness is] Cpt Meldon Mkhatshwa, senior forensic analyst (ballistics) with the SAPS forensic science laboratory in Pretoria,” he said.

The testimonies will come at the back of that of the national head of ballistics, Brig Mishak Mkhabela.

On Monday, Mkhabela presented to the commission a graphic which showed that the KZN forensic team had linked firearms found in the possession of arrested Joburg cop Michael Tau and his two co-accused, Musa Kekana and Tiego Mabusela, to about 29 cases which include 21 murders.

The murders include that of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards; Vaal engineer Armand Swart; DJ Vintos; and the attempted murder of actress Tebogo Thobejane, ex-lover of controversial tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The firearms had to be taken to KwaZulu-Natal for analysis, and when asked as to why the ballistics lab in Pretoria could not pick up other cases they were linked to, Mkhabela said it was due to glaring mistakes.

“It cannot be interpreted as tampering. When he (forensic analyst Cpt Itumeleng Makgatle) transferred the ballistic results into the affidavit, there were errors made with the paragraphs,” said Mkhabela.

Mkhabela said the four firearms that were analysed were seized in Bramley, Johannesburg, from Tau, Kekana and Mabusela when they were being arrested for Swart’s murder.

He said there is a serious backlog of ballistic testing that often results in court proceedings being postponed as investigators struggle to keep up with the number of firearms seized.

Mkhabela said at least 41,846 court cases from as far back as 2022 were still awaiting the ballistic analysis of firearms. According to the report he presented at the commission, 21,723 court cases are for this year alone.

