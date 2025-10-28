North West cop facing murder retrial for killing partner released on bail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A North West man who was handed a life sentence for murdering his girlfriend before his conviction was overturned due to technicalities has been granted bail following his rearrest earlier this year for the same crime.

He also faces two additional charges of pointing a firearm.

Atlholang William Mosiane was rearrested after Sowetan reported how the father of Dimpho Motlodi, the woman he murdered, stumbled upon him in Rustenburg. At the time, the father was shocked because the family was under the impression that the 36-year-old man was in prison serving a life sentence for killing their daughter.

Unbeknown to them, he had appealed the conviction and sentence on a technicality and won. No one had informed them that he was free.

It was after the family’s story was published that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had a meeting with the family to apologise for not having formally informed them about Mosiane’s release. They also indicated that they intend to retry him.

Mosiane was later re-arrested and applied for bail, which the Tlhabane magistrate’s court denied.

He then appealed that decision at the Nort West High Court. His appeal was successful, and he was released on R5,000 bail on Tuesday.

Mosiane must report to the Tlhabane police station every Monday between 6am and 2pm until the conclusion of the trial. — Sivenathi Gunya, NPA’s North West spokesperson

Sivenathi Gunya, spokesperson for the NPA in North West, said bail was granted with strict conditions.

“Mosiane must report to the Tlhabane police station every Monday between 6am and 2pm until the conclusion of the trial. He must refrain from any contact, communication, or visits to the complainants or their premises; avoid interfering with witnesses; and notify the investigating officer of any change of address.

“Mosiane is expected to appear again at the Tlhabane magistrates’ court on December 11 for the allocation of a high court trial date.”

Gunya said details at the disposal are that on March 25 2021, Mosiane went to Motlodi’s residence looking for her. Upon his arrival, he enquired from her father about her whereabouts and was informed that she had not yet returned from work. He then left the premises.

“A short while later, the deceased’s father reportedly heard gunshots coming from his daughter’s shack. When he went to investigate, he allegedly saw Mosiane exiting the shack holding a firearm. Inside, he discovered his daughter lying on the floor with gunshot wounds.”

Gunya said the NPA remains determined to ensure justice for victims of gender-based violence.

“The NPA remains committed to pursuing justice for victims of gender-based violence and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable through due legal processes,” he said.

Sowetan