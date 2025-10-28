SAPS intact despite ‘rogue elements’ — Mathale

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cassel Mathale, deputy minister of police at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale says while there were a few “rogue elements” in the police service, the institution remains intact.

Testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations of criminality and interference in the criminal justice system, Mathale said the police would operate better if those who worked with criminals were removed.

“But this does not mean that you won’t have elements that do things that they are not supposed to do,” he said.

“This is a big institution — over 100,000 men and women [who] are functional. We have a minority that is doing what it is not supposed to do. Those who are rogue or work with criminal elements do not represent a greater proportion of the police. If you remove this rogue element, you will have a police service that will be able to operate.”

Evidence leader Adv Norman Arendse said Mathale could not simply say three, four or five people were bad while he has been the deputy police minister since 2019. “So, tell us what is happening?” Arendse asked.

Mathale said some officers were probing the criminality that is alleged to have happened. “We have these hearings [the ad hoc committee and the Madlanga commission] now involving the minister, the national commissioner [and] the provincial commissioner of KZN as the main person.

“But the institution is functioning effectively despite this. This is an indication that the body is well. It’s just that the body is not 100% well because if it were 100% well, we wouldn’t be here.”

In July, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against senior police enforcement officials, including the now-suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

He accused certain officials of interfering in cases the police are investigating. In December, Mchunu wrote a letter disbanding the political killings task team.

However, on Tuesday, Mathale said when he first came across the letter disbanding the task team, he thought it was fake.

Mathale said he first saw the “unusual” letter on social media, and immediately found its directive problematic and dismissed it. “He [Mchunu] then called [in] early January that the letter that is circulating, he wrote it, because I thought it was fake.”

It’s just that the body is not 100% well because if it were 100% well, we wouldn’t be here. — Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale

Arendse asked whether it was appropriate to learn about such a directive from social media.

Mathale said: “That is not the right way. We [Mchnu and me] have been interacting all along about everything that has to do with policing, but this specific one is how we learned about it.”

He said the task team did its work effectively and did not agree that it did not add value.

Mathale told the committee that as a deputy minister, he did not have delegated responsibilities, but added, “we are not just sitting idle waiting to be given responsibilities”.

