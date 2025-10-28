‘Staff shortages delay thousands of cases’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brig Mishak Mkhabela, the national head of police ballistics, testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. /Frennie Shivambu /Gallo Images

Because of the staggering backlog of ballistic testing staff, it took police over a year to link five guns to nearly 30 serious crimes, including more than 20 murders, two attempted murders and four cash-in-transit robberies.

The murders include that of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards; Vaal engineer Armand Swart; DJ Vintos; and the attempted murder of tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s ex-lover, actress Tebogo Thobejane.

The national head of police ballistics, Brig Mishak Mkhabela, told the Madlanga commission on Monday that the serious backlog of ballistic testing often results in court proceedings being postponed as investigators struggle to keep up with the number of firearms seized.

Mkhabela said at least 41,846 court cases from as far back as 2022 were still awaiting the ballistic analysis of firearms. According to the report he presented at the commission, 21,723 court cases are for this year alone.

Mkhabela said the police have run out of storage space to keep the guns retrieved from crime scenes.

“If anyone wants to appreciate the high level of crime involving firearms, one must just visit my storeroom where I keep exhibits; then one would appreciate that we are living in a dangerous country.

“Commissioners, at any given point, I have more than 29,000 firearms and for each of those firearms, a victim has been killed and I only have 42 analysts to handle that volume of work,” he said.

He told the commission that the ballistic division had turned a museum into a storeroom, but the museum was now full of exhibits, so they had to keep some of the guns in bins.

Mkhabela’s testimony centred on the five guns that were seized when police arrested Joburg cop Michael Tau and his two co-accused, Musa Kekana and Tiego Mabusela.

The trio was arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms in April 2024, which were later linked to the murder of Swart that happened three hours before their arrest.

Swart was killed after his company flagged an irregular Transnet tender.

The firearms were taken to the KwaZulu-Natal ballistic unit in September last year.

By October 2025, the automated biometric information system revealed that the guns were linked to 29 different cases, including the murder of Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka and 20 others, one hijacking, four cash-in-transit heists and two attempted murders.

Sowetan previously reported how, from March 2022 to April 2024, six men, including DJ Sumbody, died after being shot in their cars on Gauteng roads.

One of the victims, Hector “DJ Vintos” Buthelezi, was shot 27 times by gunmen in a BMW X3 outside a nightclub in Soweto in March 2022. His bullet-riddled body was found next to his car.

Eight months later, DJ Sumbody was killed together with Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza when gunmen pumped bullets into them in Woodmead, Johannesburg.

DJ Sumbody and Mokoena were found dead in a VW Golf, while Myeza, who was driving in a BMW X5, was rushed to the hospital, where he died a few days later.

Four months later, in March 2023, Don Tindleni was killed on the N1. The following year, in April 2024, Swart was still in his car and about to enter his workplace when he was shot 23 times.

The commission’s chief evidence leader, Adv Matthew Chaskalson, criticised Mkhabela for the fact that it took police over a year to discover the linkages between the murders and the firearms.

“You have three weapons that were seized over a year ago that have now been linked to 29 other investigations across the country; that should be information SAPS should have had within a week of the seizure. They had to wait for a year for that information; it has been a waste of investigation time,” he said.

Mkhabela agreed.

The commission continues.

