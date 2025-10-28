Woman accused of running over teen during coming-of-age ceremony back in court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Martha Christina, 67, the woman accused of driving over a 13-year-old girl during a coming-of-age ceremony and killing her, is expected to appear in the Germiston magistrate’s court on Tuesday morning.

Christina faces charges of culpable homicide and failure to stop at the scene of an accident after she allegedly drove into a group of girls performing at the ceremony in June. Thando Pretty Mahlangu sustained severe injuries and later died at Bertha Gxowa Hospital.

Video footage shows the driver ignoring attempts to stop while being asked and driving into a group of girls and continuing driving.

The case was postponed last month for further investigation, with the state indicating it was still gathering critical evidence, including CCTV footage, photographs of the crash scene, hospital records, and the postmortem report.

However, Sowetan previously reported that much of this evidence had already been submitted to the police shortly after the incident, raising concerns that the ongoing delays could be stalling tactics, according to the family.

The Mahlangu family has repeatedly called for justice, expressing frustration over the pace of the investigation and questioning why the accused has not yet faced more serious charges. They have also criticised authorities for what they describe as a lack of transparency in handling the matter.

Tuesday’s court appearance is expected to determine whether the state is ready to proceed or if the case will again be postponed, a decision closely watched by the Mahlangu family and community members who have continued to demand accountability for Thando’s death.

“We just want justice for our daughter. It feels like the system is protecting the driver,” the family said previously.

