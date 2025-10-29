12 gunmen steal undisclosed amount of cash from Bryanston Methodist church

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

According to the church, 12 men arrived at the premises in three vehicles, threatened the guards, gained access to one of the offices in the lower office block and took a few items.

A group of armed men allegedly stormed the Bryanston Methodist Church on Sunday night, holding security guards at gunpoint before disabling the alarm system and stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from the vault.

The incident occurred shortly after 10pm, said the church in a letter to the congregation.

“They then disabled the alarm system and proceeded to break into the vault/strongroom area using heavy tools (angle grinders and jackhammers).

“Several safes were damaged, and an undisclosed amount of money was taken, including one physical safe.”

The church said the perpetrators remained on site for over three hours before leaving.

The church said the police were alerted immediately and were conducting a full investigation.

“We want to reassure our congregation that no one was physically harmed during this incident. We are deeply grateful for God’s protection over our security personnel and staff members who were on the property at the time. Counselling and emotional support are being offered to all those affected.”

The church added that all ministries and services will continue as normal in the weeks ahead.

“We do, however, encourage members to continue making use of EFT, SnapScan, or card payments for their giving, to help us minimise the need for holding cash on site.”

In July, nine church members, including the pastor and church elders, were held at gunpoint shortly before 7pm and ordered to lie down.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said they were searched by the suspects and bound with cable ties before being robbed of their cellphones, wallets containing bank cards, laptops and a computer screen belonging to the church.

The suspects demanded their car keys and their pin codes for the cellphones they took.

In August, Mpumalanga’s MEC for community safety, Jackie Macie, called on churches across the province to strengthen their security measures after gunmen attacked worshippers in three separate incidents in a week.

Last month, Sowetan’s sister publication TimesLive reported that two armed robbers disrupted a prayer service at Zayoni Kingdom Catholic Church in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Friday and held up about 60 congregants.

According to the Reaction Unit of SA (Rusa), eyewitnesses said the suspects, dressed entirely in black, entered the church during the service at about 9pm.

“The men were brandishing firearms. They demanded mobile phones from the congregation, collecting a total of 46 devices, which they placed into a plastic packet before fleeing the scene,” said Rusa’s Prem Balram at the time.

